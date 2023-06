Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 15:10 Hits: 4

Starting in the 1990s – and faster since 2000 – emerging-market economies floated their currencies, hoping to insulate themselves from external shocks and gain the ability to set interest rates according to domestic objectives. The verdict is in: the new regime has been only partly successful.

