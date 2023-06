Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 09:26 Hits: 2

A hundred years ago, it was China, not Russia, that was weakened by chronic conflict between private armies. The collective memory of that period is one reason why China’s leaders are determined to keep military force firmly under the ruling Communist Party’s control.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-paying-close-attention-to-prigozhin-turmoil-in-russia-by-rana-mitter-2023-06