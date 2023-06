Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 08:50 Hits: 3

The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message on June 25 claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-leader-women-afghanistan/32474841.html