'Don’t think it’s a good idea': Small Delaware town proposal would let businesses vote in local elections

A small Delaware city is expected to pass legislation allowing businesses to vote in local elections, CBS News reports.

Sponsored by Republican State Representative Danny Short, the proposal encompasses "LLCs, corporations, trusts or partnerships," according to the report, and is set to "go into effect once both houses of Delaware's state legislature approve it."

Per CBS, Delaware House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf has voiced concerns around the proposal, saying, "I don't think it's a good idea. But I don't think I want to vote to stop it."

However, Seaward Mayor David Genshaw defends the measure, saying, "These are folks that have fully invested in their community with the money, with their time, with their sweat. We want them to have a voice if they choose to take it."



Claire Snyder-Hall, executive director of the watchdog Common Cause Delaware said, "It was very shocking to see this attempt to have artificial entities have voting rights," adding "We're seeing voter suppression all over the county, and this is the flipside."

She noted, "It's not saying the residents of Seaford can't vote, but it's diluting their votes by allowing nonresidents to vote."

CBS reports:

Seaford is one of several towns that already allow absentee property owners — those who own a property but do not occupy it — to vote on certain issues, like taxes. The proposed charter amendment would expand that further to allow any 'artificial entity, including but not limited to corporations, partnerships, trusts and limited liability companies,' to vote in all elections.

Under the proposal, corporate entities must register as voters with City Hall and include a list of their beneficial owners; city officials are then intended to cross-check these lists with resident voter rolls to prevent double voting, according to the proposal.

"If you're a snowbird, you don't get to vote twice — once in Florida and once in Delaware," Snyder-Hall said.

CBS News' full report is available at this link.

