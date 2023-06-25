'No one in government looked like me': Democrat Ted Lieu slams Nikki Haley's tone-deaf tweet

Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 00:10 Hits: 2

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu issued a take down Saturday of Nikki Haley's tweet attempting to revise U.S. history.

Earlier on Saturday, Haley, who is currently running for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, reminisced about the good ol' days in a tweet condemned by many commenters. Haley began by asking her audience if they remember "how easy" life was when they were just little kids.

"Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family, and country," she posted before turning it into an attack on the President. "We can have that again, but to do that, we must vote Joe Biden out. #RTM2023"

One verified commenter, Jeff Tiedrich, posted a reply.

"I grew up in the 1960s. racism, sexism and homophobia weren't just tolerated, they were openly encouraged. I guess for Republicans that's a feature, not a bug . but you do you, Niks. enjoy never being president," the media personality wrote Saturday.

Another verified commenter wrote, "No person of color, no ethnic minority wants to go back to a time when things were worse for us, so clearly you’re not speaking to us."

Arguably the most effective reply came from Lieu.

"Dear @NikkiHaley: I remember growing up, when folks called me Chink. Threw eggs at our house. Slashed our tires. Called the police on us because they thought Asians like us were stealing wild ducks for food," the Congressman wrote. "And no one in government looked like me or you. Life sure was simple."

