Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday: CBS

Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 00:55 Hits: 2

Former president Trump's co-defendant in the criminal documents case in Florida is finally set to be arraigned Tuesday morning, according to CBS.

Walt Nauta, who served as Trump's valet and allegedly had a key role in moving Trump's boxes of confidential documents to keep them from being discovered by authorities or Trump's own attorneys, couldn't be arraigned at the time Trump was because he hadn't found a lawyer in the area yet. Since that time, legal professionals and onlookers have wondered if Nauta might decide to "flip" on Trump.

Now, the delay is over, according to Scott MacFarlane, the CBS Congressional Correspondent. He posted on Twitter:

"Arraignment is set for 9:45am Tuesday in the federal criminal case of Walt Nauta, Trump's co-defendant In Miami."

Trump was also arraigned in Miami.



