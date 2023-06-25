The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Wagner group withdraws from Russian positions after rebellion U-turn

Category: World

🔴 Live: Wagner group withdraws from Russian positions after rebellion U-turn Russian paramilitary Wagner group pulled its fighters from Rostov-on-Don, where they had seized the military headquarters, and positions in the Voronezh region on Sunday. Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin halted his troops' advance on Moscow late Saturday and said he would leave for Belarus to avoid facing charges. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

