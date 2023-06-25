???? Live: Wagner group withdraws from Russian positions after rebellion U-turn

Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 05:49 Hits: 2

Russian paramilitary Wagner group pulled its fighters from Rostov-on-Don, where they had seized the military headquarters, and positions in the Voronezh region on Sunday. Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin halted his troops' advance on Moscow late Saturday and said he would leave for Belarus to avoid facing charges. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

