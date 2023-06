Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 07:19 Hits: 2

Vast crowds of robed pilgrims made solemn circles around the Kaaba, the black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque, on Sunday as the biggest hajj pilgrimage in years began in the heat of the Saudi summer.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230625-huge-crowds-start-circling-kaaba-as-holy-muslim-hajj-beings