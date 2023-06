Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 06:47 Hits: 3

An attempted Russian air strike on a Ukrainian airfield was parried by Ukraine's air defenses, the military said on June 23, as Moscow launched more swarms of missiles and Iranian-made drones in what the General Staff said was another "massive" overnight wave of attacks.

