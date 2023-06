Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:15 Hits: 2

The European Council has adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, extending some restrictions and adding dozens of new entities around the world to its list as it tries to stop other countries and companies from circumventing previously imposed measures.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-russia-sanctions-package-ukraine-war/32472199.html