Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 10:01 Hits: 3

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said a statement by the chief of the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region that Russian armed forces may attack the Giurgiulesti Bridge, which connects Romania and Moldova, shows "how important it is that Romania is part of NATO."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/romania-moldova-ukraine-war-bridge/32472264.html