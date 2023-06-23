'Rewriting history': Ted Lieu slams Republicans for plan to erase Trump’s impeachments

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 00:22 Hits: 2

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) hit the "Do Nothing Congress" with accusations that they are more focused on their own political fantasies than doing the work they're paid by taxpayers to do.

Fox reporter Chad Pergram tweeted that Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have introduced resolutions to "formally expunge records of House impeachments for [Donald] Trump in 2019 and 2021."

Their goal is to say that it would be "as if such Articles of Impeachment had never passed the full House of Representatives."

Unfortunately, those records are already at the National Archives, and the video clips of the hearings and evidence are all over the internet. It makes it a lot more difficult to make something as if it never happened when the information is still available.

"Democrats put #PeopleOverPolitics," said Lieu, "and passed the bipartisan infrastructure law to grow the economy and create even more jobs. What are Republicans focused on? Rewriting history and altering facts. All to bend the knee before their cult leader."

The accusation comes after Trump's loyalists censured Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) on the House floor. Censures are so rare that only a handful have happened in the past 100 years.

Trump has long had an obsession with Schiff, leading him to believe that the GOP acted in the interest of their "master."

"He threatened many of the Republicans that, if they didn't support this, with primary challenges, and they fell in line," Schiff told "The View's" co-host Whoopi Goldberg. "They don't bother with people. They don't think they are a threat to essentially move the country in this authoritarian direction. The danger will intimidate others into standing and defending our Constitution. It's not going to have that effect on me, but I think they hope they can silence others, and that's where the kind of danger in this lies."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/lieu-slams-gop-trump-impeachments/