Chinese Medical Team Provides Free Service To Ghanaian Workers

Published on Friday, 23 June 2023

On Thursday, the 12th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana provided free clinical service to more than 500 Ghanaian workers and dozens of Chinese workers in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

According to official data, the beneficiaries are employees of the China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group, a state-owned company that has undertaken major road and bridge projects in Ghana for almost 20 years.

"We hope to use our skills to help the Ghanaian workers to achieve better health," said Du Yushan chief of the group, adding "we have brought medicines to the workers here, and our doctors will also give health advice to the Ghanaian workers as specialists."

Du also stated that the team plans to have four more of such medical service activities in local communities during its one-year stay in the country.

The Chinese embassy and medical team in Ghana on Sunday donated a batch of medical and stationery supplies to an orphanage in Accra. #GLOBALinkpic.twitter.com/NZvKecn6pb May 31, 2023

Official records show that the medical team, comprised of 11 members, is from southern China's Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital and went on service since March.

"We are happy to have this encounter. It is not the first time, and we are so grateful," said Samuel Idan, a Ghanaian geodetic engineer with the company, while thanking the Chinese doctors for prioritizing the health of Ghanaians.

Idan also spoke about the professionalism with which the Chinese medical team treated the workers, both Chinese and Ghanaian.

