Cambodia’s National Assembly Amends Election Law

On Friday, the National Assembly of Cambodia amended the country's election law to bar politicians or political officials who don't vote from running for future elections.

Official records show that, last week, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen initiated the process to amend the law and this Friday, 111 lawmakers in attendance unanimously approved the legal changes.

Sar Kheng, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, stated that the amendment aims at enhancing political leaders' responsibilities and ensuring non-disruptive elections.

"Going to vote or not going to vote is still the right of the Cambodian people, and it is not compulsory," Kheng said during the assembly's session.

"But for people wishing to stand for future elections, they must go to vote," he said, adding that otherwise, "their right to run as candidates in any elections will be revoked."

According to official statements, the revised bill also imposes a fine from 5 million riel (1,200 U.S. dollars) to 20 million riel (4,800 U.S. dollars) on anyone who prevents eligible citizens from casting their ballots, and the fine will be up to 30 million riel (7,200 U.S. dollars) if the preventer is a political party.

Cambodia is scheduled to hold a general election for the 125-seat National Assembly on July 23.

According to the National Election Committee, 18 political parties will contest in the forthcoming election and more than 9.7 million voters are expected to cast their ballots.

