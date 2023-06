Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:40 Hits: 3

Ukraine's Zelenskyy said Moscow has hidden the bodies of those killed in the Kakhovka dam breach. Meanwhile, the UN has put Russian forces on a blacklist over the killings of Ukrainian children. DW has the latest.

