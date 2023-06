Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:30 Hits: 3

Ukraine is in the first phase of its long-awaited counteroffensive, which aims to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces since the war began in February 2022. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono and Amar Al Hameedawi report from Blahodatne, a recaptured village in the Donetsk region.

