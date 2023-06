Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:38 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The unity government’s aim of winning at least 50 seats in Selangor for the upcoming state election is realistic and achievable, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/23/pakatan-barisans-50-seat-target-for-selangor-realistic-achievable-says-amirudin