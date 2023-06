Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 20:28 Hits: 3

The missing submersible that set out to explore the Titanic’s wreckage imploded, killing all on board, the United States Coast Guard said. Debris found during the several-day search for the vessel is consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure.

