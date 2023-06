Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:35 Hits: 3

Prosecutor’s Office said it suspected domestic prosecutors had not done their job in processing several ongoing cases against the Mayor of Struga – who was earlier put on a US corruption black list.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/23/north-macedonia-prosecution-pledges-action-over-us-blacklisted-mayor/