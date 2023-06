Category: World Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 08:03 Hits: 2

In recent decades, close ties between politicians and massive corporate conglomerates have proven effective in driving Asian economies’ development. But by concentrating and entrenching market power, this system has fueled a sharp increase in income and wealth inequality, as well as a lack of beneficial competition.

