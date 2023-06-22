How AI Is Enabling Racism Sexism: Algorithmic Justice League's Joy Buolamwini on Meeting with Biden

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 12:42 Hits: 3

We speak with Dr. Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, who met this week with President Biden in a closed-door discussion with other artificial intelligence experts and critics about the need to explore the promise and risk of AI. The computer scientist and coding expert has long raised alarm about how AI and algorithms are enabling racist and sexist bias. We discuss examples, and she lays out what should be included in the White House’s “Vision for Protecting Our Civil Rights in the Algorithmic Age.”

