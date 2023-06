Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 08:18 Hits: 1

The World Wide Fund for Nature in Russia said on June 22 it had cut ties with the international nongovernmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF), a day after it was deemed an "undesirable organization" by the Prosecutor General's Office.

