Heightened 'pregnancy-related mortality' since Roe v. Wade reversal worries doctors: report

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 00:03 Hits: 0

The U.S. maternal mortality rate has significantly increased since the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturn Roe v. Wade nearly one year ago, The New Republic reports.

The report references KFF's latest survey, which includes responses from "600 ob-gyns nationwide from March to May," confirming "68 percent say the Dobbs v. JacksonWomen's Health Organization decision worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies."

Furthermore, "The survey also found that 64 percent of ob-gyns 'believe that the Dobbs decision has worsened pregnancy-related mortality” and 70 percent believe the ruling increased racial and ethnic inequities in maternal health," according to report.

READ MORE: Supreme Court 'unable to identify' Dobbs decision leaker

Regarding the factors contributing to an increased mortality rate, The New Republic reports:

Part of this could be due to the fact that all of the new laws surrounding abortion have left doctors confused about what they're even allowed to do. Only 45 percent of ob-gyns in states with abortion restrictions say they understand the circumstances under which abortion is legal.

New Republic also notes:

Many doctors also feel that their hands are tied. In states where abortion is limited, 59 percent of ob-gyns say they are worried about the legal risk when making 'decisions about patient care and the necessity of abortion.' In states where abortion is banned, that number jumps to 61 percent.

In December, Axios reports, President Joe Biden's administration announced "The Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to end the constitutional right to abortion has been 'devastating' to maternal health and widened gaps in care as the U.S. grapples with the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations."

According to Axios' report, in response to SCOTUS' decision, "The Biden administration released its plan to combat the U.S.' 'maternal health crisis,' including having states extend Medicaid postpartum coverage to one year, increase health provider training around maternal health, and diversify the maternal care workforce."

READ MORE: Abortion rights supporters protest at Supreme Court and throughout the country

Not only has the maternal mortality rate skyrocketed — Mattie Cittadino, with the Syracuse Law Review, wrote last year, "Roe has existed as a case solely dealing with abortion; however, following the Dobbs decision, Roe's implications on other non-abortion rights, such as same-sex marriage, same-sex sexual conduct, and contraception have become an increasing concern."

READ MORE: Choosing life in a pro-violence society: Why Dobbs is a disaster

New Republic's full report is available at this link. Syracuse Law Review's report is here. Axios' report is here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/pregnancy-related-mortality-worries-doctors/