FBI agent who hoarded classified documents like Trump is going to prison

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case is a political witch hunt conjured up by the Biden administration to ruin his 2024 presidential comeback campaign.

But there's a key point of evidence against that claim, notedThe Kansas City Star on Wednesday. It turns out that there's a former FBI agent charged with doing almost the exact same thing Trump is accused of doing — and she is headed to prison.

"A former FBI intelligence analyst from Dodge City, Kansas, who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home, including in her bathroom, was sentenced to nearly four yearsin prison by a federal judge in Kansas City on Wednesday for violating the same part of the Espionage Act that former President Donald Trump is accused of breaking," reported Jonathan Shorman.

"'I cannot fathom why you would jeopardize our nation by leaving these types of documents in your bathtub,' [U.S. District Court Judge Stephen] Bough said," the report continued. "Bough, an Obama appointee, ordered the former analyst, Kendra Kingsbury, to spend three years and 10 monthsin prison followed by three years of supervised release. He ordered her to surrender to federal authorities to begin her prison sentence on July 21."

According to prosecutors, Kingsbury's home stash of both papers and CDs included national security secrets, including information about al-Qaeda associates in Africa, as well as information about open FBI investigations.

This case is remarkably similar to that against Trump, who is accused of storing highly classified national defense information, including attack plans against Iran, in boxes left in unsecured rooms at his country club, at various points in a ballroom, and a bathroom. Trump is further accused of having his personal valet and body man, Walt Nauta, move the boxes around to conceal them after government subpoenas, and even from his own attorneys. Nauta has also been charged in the case.

