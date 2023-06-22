Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Arrives in France

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 05:41 Hits: 0

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, as part of his European tour, arrived in France after holding a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Leksandar Vucic.

Díaz-Canel arrived in France at 9:57 p.m. (local time) from Belgrade after an intense day of official visit to Serbia.

Otto Vaillant Frias, Cuban Ambassador to France, and Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, Cuba's representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), met him at Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

In France, as confirmed by the Presidency of Cuba, Díaz-Canel will attend the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, to be held on June 22 and 23.

Upon his arrival in France and from his Twitter account, the Cuban president said, in relation to the explosion that left so far 37 wounded and two missing, that "with regret we have learned of the unfortunate explosion that occurred this afternoon in the center of Paris. Our condolences for the human and material damage it may have caused".

Con pesar hemos conocido de la lamentable explosión ocurrida esta tarde en el centro de París.

Lleguen nuestras condolencias por los daños humanos y materiales que haya podido causar. June 21, 2023

“Before our departure we talked with friends of the movement of solidarity with Cuba and fellow countrymen residing in Serbia,” said Díaz-Canel characterizing it as "a gratifying meeting, of renewed commitment in defense of the Revolution. We are very grateful for their support to the struggle for the end of the genocidal blockade."

Díaz-Canel also informed that, in tribute to the martyrs of this nation, a wreath was placed at the Monument to the Unknown Hero in Serbia. "We were accompanied by the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Milos Vucevic, and General Milan Mojsilovic, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces," he said.

Regarding the visit of the Cuban delegation, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted that official conversations held between Presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Leksandar Vucic "confirmed historic ties of friendship between Cuba and Serbia, as well as existing opportunities and willingness to continue developing bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples".

El presidente @DiazCanelB llega a Francia luego de haber estado en el Vaticano, Italia y Serbia.#DíazCanelEnFrancia ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/vaKpNwDPcM June 21, 2023

