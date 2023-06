Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 06:04 Hits: 0

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on Thursday morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230622-more-ships-join-search-for-missing-titanic-sub-as-last-hours-of-oxygen-on-board-tick-away