Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 08:03 Hits: 0

Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on the Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region and Crimea, Russian-appointed governors in both regions said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, the Kherson governor, said that the road was damaged but no casualties have been reported. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230622-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukraine-strikes-key-bridge-between-kherson-and-crimea-russia-says