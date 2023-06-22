The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Ukraine strikes key bridge between Kherson and Crimea, Russia says

🔴 Live: Ukraine strikes key bridge between Kherson and Crimea, Russia says Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on the Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region and Crimea, Russian-appointed governors in both regions said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, the Kherson governor, said that the road was damaged but no casualties have been reported. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

