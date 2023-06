Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 19:39 Hits: 0

Who’s responsible for the May 9 riots in Pakistan? Some Pakistanis say the army’s furor at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party is misdirected.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0621/Why-Pakistan-army-is-targeting-Imran-Khan-s-party?icid=rss