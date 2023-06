Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 14:45 Hits: 0

The Bridgetown Initiative, launched in Barbados last summer and recently updated, calls on everyone to maximize investments in preventing and responding to climate-related events and pandemics. With the right strategy, multilateral development banks can play a central role in this urgent global mission.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unlocking-development-finance-fourfold-task-by-mia-amor-mottley-and-werner-hoyer-2023-06