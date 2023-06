Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 15:30 Hits: 1

Thirty-three years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait and the world united to expel Saddam Hussein’s army. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited far less global unity, a result of the return of great-power rivalry and declining US prestige.

