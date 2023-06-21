DOJ Report Exposes Minneapolis Police Civil Rights Violations Amid Call for Community Role in Reforms

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 12:46 Hits: 0

We speak with Minneapolis City Councilmember Robin Wonsley, the first Black Democratic Socialist on the City Council, about the Justice Department’s newly released probe into the city’s police department that found systemic problems with discrimination and excessive force and concluded: “The patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible.” Wonsley says “none of this is new,” and demands a strong community role in public safety reforms expected to follow the report.

