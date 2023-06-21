The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hunter Biden: President's Son Takes Plea Deal on Tax Gun Charges, But Legal Trouble May Not Be Over

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, is pleading guilty to federal tax offenses and a separate felony gun charge for which he is avoiding prosecution, according to a plea agreement with the Justice Department announced Tuesday. The deal caps a multiyear probe by the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware. As a result, Hunter Biden is unlikely to spend any time behind bars despite the sweeping investigation into his personal and business conduct that Republicans have attempted to portray as unethical influence peddling directly implicating the president in corruption. But is this the end of Hunter Biden’s legal trouble? We speak with The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein about the plea deal, as well as what other evidence the FBI may have about Hunter Biden.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/21/hunter_biden_investigation_plea_deal

