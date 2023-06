Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 07:22 Hits: 2

Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions and the capital overnight, Ukraine's air defense and regional officials said, as the Ukrainian military reported some "partial success" in their counteroffensive operations in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.

