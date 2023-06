Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:36 Hits: 4

The European Union has a "special responsibility" toward Ukraine in the long term, the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said June 21, as she outlined investment plans for the country.

