Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 08:56 Hits: 2

Can the WHO interfere in state affairs? As the World Health Organization negotiates a new treaty for pandemic preparedness, false claims about its provisions are being shared online.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-conspiracy-theories-about-the-pandemic-treaty/a-65982226?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf