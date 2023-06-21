The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: US pledges $1.3 billion in economic aid to Ukraine at London conference

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: US pledges $1.3 billion in economic aid to Ukraine at London conference US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced $1.3 billion in fresh economic assistance for Ukraine focused on the war-torn country's energy and infrastructure needs. The announcement came at a London conference aimed at drumming up funds to rebuild Ukraine, a task the World Bank estimates will cost more than $400 billion. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230621-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-western-allies-seeking-private-funds-to-rebuild-ukraine-at-london-conference

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version