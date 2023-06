Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 07:45 Hits: 2

There will be plenty of time to discuss global tensions during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week. But he's starting his day Wednesday by highlighting a pursuit of inner tranquility.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230621-india-s-modi-to-start-day-two-of-us-visit-with-group-yoga-session-on-un-lawn