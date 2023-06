Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:02 Hits: 2

Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230621-france-s-kante-joins-benzema-at-saudi-football-club-al-ittihad