Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:25 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday found Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini guilty of gross assault for implanting artificial tracheas in three patients that subsequently died, sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in prison. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/06/21/italian-surgeon-found-guilty-in-sweden-over-patients039-deaths