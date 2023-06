Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 21:24 Hits: 2

Russian forces are well dug in to fend off Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive. So even as Ukrainian civilians speak of eventual victory, many soldiers are concerned that such hopes not reach unrealistic heights.

