Throwing Good Money After Good

The United States and France have established public funds that invest in innovations addressing the needs of poor people. These social innovation funds, characterized by an open, tiered, and evidence-based approach, have already benefited more than 100 million people and could be a powerful tool in reducing global poverty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-social-innovation-model-powerful-tool-to-fight-poverty-by-esther-duflo-and-michael-kremer-2023-06

