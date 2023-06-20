Throwing Good Money After Good

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 15:27 Hits: 4

The United States and France have established public funds that invest in innovations addressing the needs of poor people. These social innovation funds, characterized by an open, tiered, and evidence-based approach, have already benefited more than 100 million people and could be a powerful tool in reducing global poverty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-social-innovation-model-powerful-tool-to-fight-poverty-by-esther-duflo-and-michael-kremer-2023-06