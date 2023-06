Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 22:12 Hits: 2

An estimated 120 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty in the last three years, and we are still far from achieving our United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We should thus place people at the center of a strategy to increase human welfare everywhere.

