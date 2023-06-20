The Doomsday Machine : Confessions of Daniel Ellsberg, Former Nuclear War Planner

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 12:45 Hits: 4

Daniel Ellsberg was best known for leaking the Pentagon Papers, but he was also a lifelong anti-nuclear activist, stemming from his time working as a nuclear planner for the U.S. government. In December 2017, he joined us to discuss his memoir, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. “This was an actual war plan for how we would use the existing weapons,” he noted, “many of which I had seen already that time.”

