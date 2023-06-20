The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Daniel Ellsberg's Dying Wish: Free Julian Assange, Encourage Whistleblowers Reveal the Truth

Whistleblower Dan Ellsberg joined us after the Justice Department charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act for publishing U.S. military and diplomatic documents exposing U.S. war crimes. Assange is locked up in London and faces up to 175 years in prison if extradited and convicted in the United States. Ellsberg died Friday, and as we remember his life and legacy, we revisit his message for other government insiders who are considering becoming whistleblowers: “My message to them is: Don’t do what I did. Don’t wait ’til the bombs are actually falling or thousands more have died.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/20/daniel_ellsberg_assange_wikileaks

