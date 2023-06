Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 07:23 Hits: 3

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.

