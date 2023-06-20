Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 07:03 Hits: 2

On Monday, in the state of Idaho, US police reported that they were investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg, and one person was in custody.

On Sunday evening, according to the Idaho State Police official statement, the Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 call indicating that multiple people had been killed inside a residence in Kellogg.

The statement also reports that when law enforcement officers arrived at the crime scene, they found four people dead and detained a 31-year-old male believed to be connected with the deaths.

According to official reports, the shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church, and moments later police blocked off parts of an apartment complex in Kellogg.

In a tragic incident in Idaho shooting, a suspect is now in custody after four people were fatally shot at an unidentified location, according to a recent report. The details of the incident are stillemerging, but authorities have acted swiftly tohttps://t.co/OlWJbFWfp6pic.twitter.com/erNpnJQaN9 June 20, 2023

The State Police has stated that they have not yet identified the victims or the suspect, and they believe that there is no additional threat to the community.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” Lieutenant Paul Berger, a detective with the Idaho State Police, said in the news release.

Official reports confirm that the bodies of the four victims are in the custody of the Shoshone County Coroner’s Office.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Shooting-in-US-Idaho-Leaves-4-Dead-1-Suspect-in-Custody-20230620-0002.html