Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 08:01 Hits: 3

As the Special Olympics looks to change the attitude towards disabilities, its athletes are inspiring people the world over. Those include stars from the sport's world like Dirk Nowitzki and Lewis Hamilton.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/special-olympics-hamilton-nowitzki-lend-their-voices-to-world-games/a-65961537?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf