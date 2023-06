Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 08:14 Hits: 2

The Sino-German intergovernmental consultations, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Li Qiang, are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change, and trade relations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-china-talks-to-focus-on-ukraine-climate-change/a-65968737?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf