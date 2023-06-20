The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Russia launches overnight air attack on cities across Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: Russia launches overnight air attack on cities across Ukraine Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine, targeting the capital and cities from east to west a day after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Kyiv's forces had made progress in their counteroffensive while Russian forces had sustained "only losses". Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230620-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-launches-overnight-air-attack-on-cities-across-ukraine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version