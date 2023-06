Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 09:06 Hits: 4

Amjad Aref al-Jaas, 48, is the sixth Palestinian killed as a result of Israel's large-scale raid on Jenin on Monday.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/20/sixth-palestinian-killed-in-israeli-raid-on-jenin-refugee-camp